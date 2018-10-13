Letter to the editor: 'First, show us money' UPMC's new oath

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC’s new oath

UPMC appears to have given Western Pennsylvania’s sick and ailing residents a blow to the pocketbook, to say nothing of their health care choices, by declaring that after June 30, 2019, holders of Highmark health plans will lose their coverage or have to pay in advance for many non-emergency surgical procedures ( “UPMC, Highmark clash over newly announced prepay rule for out-of-network patients,” Oct. 1, TribLIVE). Pay in full, up front. No payment plan, no installment plan.

The ancient Hippocratic oath, still taken by medical professionals, states, quite simply, “First, do no harm.”

UPMC’s new interpretation seems to be “First, show us the money.” Not enough cash? Suffer.

How nice, especially from a nonprofit (Huh?) charity.

Obviously, this isn’t about health care. It isn’t about sick people’s best interests. It’s a business decision with one aim — to drive a competitor, Highmark, out of business.

Call your state legislator. Chances are you will get a non-committal response. The nation’s largest and most expensive Assembly and State Senate could do something, but its members seem to be uninterested.

Draw your own conclusions.

Tom O’Neil

Shaler