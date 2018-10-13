Letter to the editor: Keep AR-15s legal

If it saves just one life, keeping semi-automatic rifles is worth it.

Gov. Tom Wolf wants to ban the AR-15 because of its status as a “military-style” weapon, as he announced around the time of the so-called March for Our Lives. Logic would suggest that Wolf would not stop at AR-15s but extend his grip to all semi-automatic rifles, or at least those of a substantial caliber.

One often hears the left admit that if we ban some semi-automatic rifles, it may not matter that much in a school shooting, but if it were to save just one life, it would be worth it.

What if China and/or Russia invaded? It’s unlikely now, but what about 50 or 100 years from now? It’s highly likely that more schoolchildren will die on the first day than in all mass shootings combined. What would we then do? Use World War I-era bolt-action rifles with 5-round clips?

Keep AR-15s legal. If it saves just one life, it’s worth it. That’s one reason I’m voting for Scott Wagner.

Michael Piano

Murrysville