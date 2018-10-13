Letter to the editor: Three cheers for Pittsburgh Zoo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recently I had the privilege to take my students to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. It had been a long time since I had been there. Much was changed, and I was impressed.

The zoo has done a great job in making the animals visible to the public, including short children, and keeps visitors safe from the animals. In many areas, animals can be seen in natural scenes from as many as six vantage points. If animals wander, often another viewing spot allows visitors a better view; if one spot is crowded, visitors can find another place to see the same animals.

Even the wealth of unusual plant life added to the experience. The zoo has used tons of natural rocks, and man-made rocks enhance the environment for the animals and the safety of visitors.

The aquarium was great. The fish were very colorful and interesting, and the tanks were clean and well kept.

The day we visited, possibly thousands of school children and other visitors were there, but that did not substantially hinder our experience. Starting the tour with a long escalator ride was a boon, especially for senior citizens.

The extremely loud, acrobatic monkeys were the most exciting part.

Three cheers for the folks at the zoo. You have done a great job caring for the animals in a clean environment while letting your guests enjoy seeing them.

Dan Manka

Fairmont, W.Va.

The writer is a former Regent Square resident.