Letter to the editor: Lamb's PAC claim is subterfuge

In his campaign ad, Conor Lamb attempts to claim the moral high road by pledging to shun contributions from corporate political action committees (PACs). This is nothing more than political subterfuge.

Corporations are prohibited from donating directly to political campaigns, so corporate executives and shareholders create PACs to funnel money to candidates. Corporate PACs are composed of funds collected from individuals who work for companies.

Lamb isn’t rejecting corporate money. According to OpenSecrets.com , PNC Financial, UPMC and Google are among Lamb’s top corporate donors. Lamb raked in a whopping $7.3 million in 2017-18, while the average congressional candidate raised $1.6 million. Lamb’s money isn’t coming from corporate PACs; it’s coming from corporate executives, and those contributions add up.

While a corporate PAC can only contribute $5,000 to an individual candidate each election, five of the same company’s executives could donate $2,700 each for a total of $13,500. Only contribution amounts of $200 or greater require the donor to disclose his or her place of employment. So, 1,000 Google employees could donate $199 each, and their corporate ties would never be revealed.

Refusing to accept donations from corporate PACs while accepting them from corporate executives is a distinction without a difference.

James P. Hoover

Monaca