Letter to the editor: Casey & Kavanaugh

As one of two U.S. senators representing Pennsylvanians, Bob Casey did a disservice to his constituents by refusing to even consider Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

Even before Kavanaugh was nominated, Casey stated he would not vote for a Trump nominee. His reasoning — that he objected to the process by which Trump selected his potential nominees — is severely flawed and disingenuous. Casey’s constituents need to be reminded that he and the other 99 senators are charged with the duty of “advise and consent” as to the nominee’s qualifications and not to Trump’s nomination process.

Kavanaugh has been on the federal bench for decades and has recorded hundreds of rulings and opinions. How much of his record have you actually examined, Senator? If there is something in his job performance that makes him unqualified, let’s hear it so that it can be debated and defended. Elections have consequences.

Sen. Casey, your thinking/reasoning is contrived and lacks seriousness and credibility. Frankly, you come off as a kid in a playground who’s not getting his way, so he takes his ball and goes home. How pathetic.

Tim McGuire

Hempfield