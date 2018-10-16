Letter to the editor: Nation's moral collapse

America, a nation founded on the bedrock of Christianity, is no longer a Christian nation but a nation teetering on the brink of moral collapse. Just to name a few of the indicators: unparalleled greed and an attitude of “what’s in it for me”; everyone is a victim; lack of respect for others; breakdown of the family structure; and abortion.

The problem has been perpetuated from the pulpit, by preachers steeped in a gospel of secular authority and a “God loves you no matter what you do” or “everything is God’s will” philosophy.

The Continental Congress passed this resolution in 1782: “That the United States in Congress assembled, highly approve the pious and laudable undertaking of Mr. Aitken, as subservient to the interest of religion as well as an instance of the progress of arts in this country, and being satisfied from the above report, of his care and accuracy in the execution of the work, they recommend this edition of the Bible to the inhabitants of the United States, and hereby authorise him to publish this recommendation in the manner he shall think proper.

After the Supreme Court ruled against prayer in public schools in 1963, The Wall Street Journal commented that atheism was now “the one belief to which the state’s power will extend its protection.” In his lone dissenting opinion, Justice Potter Stewart wrote, “… a refusal to permit religious exercises thus is seen, not as the realization of state neutrality, but rather as the establishment of a religion of secularism … .”

Joseph Krill

Delmont