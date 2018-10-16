Letter to the editor: Join your local firefighters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Your editorial “Fire companies need more helping hands” (Oct. 10, TribLIVE) was much appreciated during National Fire Prevention Week. The subtitle noted: “Support your local volunteers.” However, I disagree with the curious sentence: “There’s nothing we can do about that,” referring to the previous paragraph on needing more money, more equipment, support and volunteers.

Why not encourage folks to consider joining their local fire departments, whether as active responders, fundraisers or administrative officers? Make a pitch to our youth to put down the game controllers and smartphones for a real dose of reality.

We could always use more funds to purchase new equipment and replace worn-out gear and apparatus. Some municipalities have enacted dedicated fire taxes, and fewer still have proposed tax initiatives for active volunteers. Encourage every municipality to get on the “fire-tax wagon” in support of their firefighters.

I worry every time the fire whistle activates: Will there be enough firefighters to deal with the emergency? Fire sirens, pagers, pumpers, hoses, ladders and nozzles are useless without trained and dedicated firefighters to respond 24/7/365.

Yes, there is something we can do to help reverse the national trend in declining fire department memberships: Join today.

David Hauger

New Stanton

The writer is an honorary life member of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.