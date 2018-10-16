Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Join your local firefighters

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Your editorial “Fire companies need more helping hands” (Oct. 10, TribLIVE) was much appreciated during National Fire Prevention Week. The subtitle noted: “Support your local volunteers.” However, I disagree with the curious sentence: “There’s nothing we can do about that,” referring to the previous paragraph on needing more money, more equipment, support and volunteers.

Why not encourage folks to consider joining their local fire departments, whether as active responders, fundraisers or administrative officers? Make a pitch to our youth to put down the game controllers and smartphones for a real dose of reality.

We could always use more funds to purchase new equipment and replace worn-out gear and apparatus. Some municipalities have enacted dedicated fire taxes, and fewer still have proposed tax initiatives for active volunteers. Encourage every municipality to get on the “fire-tax wagon” in support of their firefighters.

I worry every time the fire whistle activates: Will there be enough firefighters to deal with the emergency? Fire sirens, pagers, pumpers, hoses, ladders and nozzles are useless without trained and dedicated firefighters to respond 24/7/365.

Yes, there is something we can do to help reverse the national trend in declining fire department memberships: Join today.

David Hauger

New Stanton

The writer is an honorary life member of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me