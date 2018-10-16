Letter to the editor: Democrats appalling

I am appalled by the sleazy and underhanded approaches used during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. What kind of country do we live in where facts and truth no longer seem to matter?

As a woman, I appreciate that there are bad men who do bad things, but I know there are also bad women. Facts should be used to determine who is guilty, and all should be assumed to be innocent until proven guilty. Recent rhetoric that we need to believe all women and their claims, regardless of whether or not they are truthful, is a huge overreach that hurts rather than helps women.

Hopefully, fair-minded people realize that honest and decent people should not be trashed for political purposes, permanently injuring those who are defamed, as well as their families.

I am appalled by the Democrats in the Senate who are willing to destroy good people to attain a political end. This is a low period for our country, and those responsible should be voted out of office.

We must maintain the rule of law. A person is innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around.

Karen Bills

Murrysville