Letter to the editor: Who to stand up for?

Hi America, just checking to see if anyone is awake, because I am curious to see if I am the only one who has noticed that the American public can’t decide who to stand up for — the well-known person or the unknown underdog.

We have a famous TV actor who was once named TV’s favorite dad; as soon as one person accused him of male/female misconduct, everyone in America wanted to hang him by his ears. Then there was a well-known newscaster; well, he never had a chance. Now what can I say about the network executive? Heaven forbid he ever step outside his front door.

Then there is Brett Kavanaugh. He has been questioned, doubted, interrogated, interviewed and judged, and yet he had an army of supporters fighting for him to gain his prestigious promotion, one that he had cried for.

Promote or fire? What day is it?

Peg Bittner

South Park