Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Who to stand up for?

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Hi America, just checking to see if anyone is awake, because I am curious to see if I am the only one who has noticed that the American public can’t decide who to stand up for — the well-known person or the unknown underdog.

We have a famous TV actor who was once named TV’s favorite dad; as soon as one person accused him of male/female misconduct, everyone in America wanted to hang him by his ears. Then there was a well-known newscaster; well, he never had a chance. Now what can I say about the network executive? Heaven forbid he ever step outside his front door.

Then there is Brett Kavanaugh. He has been questioned, doubted, interrogated, interviewed and judged, and yet he had an army of supporters fighting for him to gain his prestigious promotion, one that he had cried for.

Promote or fire? What day is it?

Peg Bittner

South Park

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me