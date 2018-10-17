Letter to the editor: Schools, taxes & golden eggs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I question the omissions and conclusions in Colin McNickle’s op-ed “Inequities loom in school tax shift plan” (Sept. 23, TribLIVE).

The taxes paid on a personal income of $60,000 per year at 3.07 percent are $2,220. At a 4.79 percent rate, it is $2,874, a $654 increase while you pay no property (fall) taxes.

Let’s look at sales tax. A generous estimate is that you pay 6 percent sales tax on $25,000 that you spend on taxable goods per year — that equals $1,500. At 7 percent, that amount is $1,750 — an increase of $250 while you pay no property (fall) taxes.

So for a total increase in these two taxes you pay an estimated $904 increase while you pay no property (fall) taxes. Am I the only one who gets this? Do the math.

Ten thousand people in Pennsylvania annually lose their homes, and only those currently working pay personal income tax. Retirees have paid their fair share over the long, hard years they worked. As long as school districts fail to contain runaway spending, award outrageous contracts and benefits for our richest unions, and treat taxpayers as bottomless money wells, in a short time, this onerous property tax system will become unsustainable. Then what?

Every school district should function under a unified tax system, not by the whims of school boards which are subservient to administrators and union bosses. Is it too much to ask that our schools be run in a real-world economy with spending increases limited to an inflationary index?

The op-ed clearly supports the PSEA and PSBA position: “Don’t kill the goose that is laying our golden eggs!”

Catherine F. Fike

Ruffs Dale