Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Dems have earned donkey symbol

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 7:33 p.m.

The party with the jackass symbol has shown that they have earned it. Allied with their media friends like the all-girl “Today” show host package and coven on “The View,” they are pushing the Year of the Woman as being theirs exclusively. Their media friends have written cutesy “empower women” books and issued daily “rah, rah women” propaganda statements. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine put a dent in their armor by saying innocent until proven guilty is how this country operates.

The Democrats will go back 35 years to try and hang a Supreme Court nominee, but they don’t want the women who have evidence against Bill Clinton to be heard. Worse yet, they won’t run one of their own out of town for severely beating his girlfriend. They protect their own, even Teddy Kennedy and his hidden records, in this so-called year of empowering women.

George Biskup

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

