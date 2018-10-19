Letter to the editor: UPMC has gone too far
This nonsense about accepting insurance has finally gone too far when UPMC is asking people to cough up the cost of a procedure before it can be scheduled if you are on Medicare and have Highmark as an added carrier ( “UPMC, Highmark clash over newly announced prepay rule for out-of-network patients,” Oct. 1, TribLIVE). Someone ill and undergoing treatments is vulnerable, in addition to their age. UPMC is holding this population hostage, along with their own doctors and hospital personnel.
If there ever was a reason to have universal health care and get insurance out of health care, this fight between insurance companies is a good one. If UPMC can accept other carriers, then they can accept Highmark. Desire to own the market is the only reason for this behavior. The state stepped in once before and needs to do so again. This time the solution should be permanent.
Mary Ann Mogus
Greensburg