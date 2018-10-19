Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Don't gamble with Pittsburgh's water

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Earlier this year, Baltimore City Council passed an amendment banning privatization of its water and sewer system. Pittsburgh has an opportunity to follow in Baltimore’s footsteps. Gambling with the ownership of our public utilities is irresponsible, and Pittsburgh can’t afford it.

Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry was joined last month by Mary Grant of Food and Water Watch and Donald Cohen of In the Public Interest for a post-agenda hearing in front of Pittsburgh City Council ( “Experts tell Pittsburgh officials to be cautious about private offers for PWSA,” Sept. 27, TribLIVE). They shared testimony based on facts, figures and experience that showed how expensive, risky and reckless it is to privatize water. Examples in other municipalities warn of rate hikes and expensive contracts, broken promises from private companies, and a council with no power to help constituents.

There is no free money granted by selling parts of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. Ratepayers will answer to any investment no matter where it comes from, but with public ownership of water the people will have control. If the goal is to profit from water, rates will rise and costs will be cut. We learned that lesson the hard way with French water company Veolia, and we should not put our water service at risk again.

Madeline Weiss

Downtown

The writer is a community organizer with Clean Water Action ( www.cleanwateraction.org ).

