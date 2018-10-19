Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Will Dems tank stock market?

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and a liberal. He is also remembered for confidently and publicly predicting, prior to the 2016 presidential election, that if Trump was elected president, the stock market would tank. The market did not tank, but has flourished.

To all who are committed to flipping control of Congress from Republican to Democrat in the midterm elections, a note of caution: If you are dead set on seeing this through, move your IRA and 401(k) money out of stocks to safer securities now. I’m no Paul Krugman, but my prediction is that if you succeed in giving control of Congress to the Democrats, we will immediately experience a serious, negative correction to the value of the stock market.

Be careful, not so much in who, but what, you vote for in November.

Ken Mowl

Hempfield

