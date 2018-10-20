Letter to the editor: Rupert's reputation impeccable

As former Highlands school board members, we are grateful to have worked with the late Jon Rupert. We had the utmost confidence in him as business manager. Jon appropriately advised the board when items were affordable and budgeted. Repeatedly he emphasized increased costs of pensions, health insurance, salaries, benefit packages, etc.

Highlands always had a healthy fund balance. Jon compared money being removed from the fund balance to dipping into personal savings. We were facing a looming budget crisis, with rising expenses, decreasing state/federal reimbursements and more costly mandates. Jon recommended tax increases to balance the budget and avoid a crisis.

Board members would never willingly vote to increase taxes. Jon and superintendent Dr. Michael Bjalobok always explained clearly and answered all questions. We had the opportunity to voice concerns. Jon never forced members to vote “yes” to budget adoption, which often placed the blame back on Jon.

If Jon was ever in a “diminished capacity,” it was never shared with us. For district officials to place any blame on Jon is disgusting ( “Highlands officials blame late business manager for fiscal crisis,” May 19, TribLIVE). Financial decisions made between December 2017 and June 2018 were maneuvers that were not budgeted and were costly. The plan was never discussed with us or was in any way associated with Jon.

We believe new board members were given inaccurate information, then rushed to vote. We want Jon’s family to know that we know the truth. Jon was a responsible, hard-working man with an impeccable reputation.

Laura Thimons, Ryan Hanford, Ron Lang

Brackenridge

Carrie Fox

Tarentum

Kerry Myers

Natrona Heights