Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Rupert's reputation impeccable

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

As former Highlands school board members, we are grateful to have worked with the late Jon Rupert. We had the utmost confidence in him as business manager. Jon appropriately advised the board when items were affordable and budgeted. Repeatedly he emphasized increased costs of pensions, health insurance, salaries, benefit packages, etc.

Highlands always had a healthy fund balance. Jon compared money being removed from the fund balance to dipping into personal savings. We were facing a looming budget crisis, with rising expenses, decreasing state/federal reimbursements and more costly mandates. Jon recommended tax increases to balance the budget and avoid a crisis.

Board members would never willingly vote to increase taxes. Jon and superintendent Dr. Michael Bjalobok always explained clearly and answered all questions. We had the opportunity to voice concerns. Jon never forced members to vote “yes” to budget adoption, which often placed the blame back on Jon.

If Jon was ever in a “diminished capacity,” it was never shared with us. For district officials to place any blame on Jon is disgusting ( “Highlands officials blame late business manager for fiscal crisis,” May 19, TribLIVE). Financial decisions made between December 2017 and June 2018 were maneuvers that were not budgeted and were costly. The plan was never discussed with us or was in any way associated with Jon.

We believe new board members were given inaccurate information, then rushed to vote. We want Jon’s family to know that we know the truth. Jon was a responsible, hard-working man with an impeccable reputation.

Laura Thimons, Ryan Hanford, Ron Lang

Brackenridge

Carrie Fox

Tarentum

Kerry Myers

Natrona Heights

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me