Letter to the editor: Applauding Trib's civility stance
Updated 3 hours ago
Uncork the bubbly. Release the balloons Strike up the band.
Your editorial “Let’s be civil” (Oct. 14, TribLIVE) breaks new ground for the newspaper. It wasn’t long ago that name-calling — “Fast Eddie” Rendell, “Slick Willy” Clinton, “Snarlin' Arlen” Specter — was a Trib editorial staple, not to mention calling a rival publication the “Toledo Bugler.” I’m only hoping this editorial reaches the White House.
Within 48 hours of your editorial, our insultor-in-chief called an alleged former paramour “horseface,” someone he paid $130,000 in hush money. That pays for a lot of manure shoveling (Have they checked under his bed?), blankets and hay-hauling.
Debasing women isn’t new for Trump. He has called others “pig, fat, dog, slob, ugly, lowlife” and worse; those are only the names printable in a family newspaper. His coarse, vulgar personal attacks have no end.
I’m happy about the Trib’s newfound editorial position. I don’t expect Trump to change. This is who he is.
Glenn R. Plummer
Unity