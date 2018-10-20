Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Applauding Trib's civility stance

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 6:39 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Uncork the bubbly. Release the balloons Strike up the band.

Your editorial “Let’s be civil” (Oct. 14, TribLIVE) breaks new ground for the newspaper. It wasn’t long ago that name-calling — “Fast Eddie” Rendell, “Slick Willy” Clinton, “Snarlin' Arlen” Specter — was a Trib editorial staple, not to mention calling a rival publication the “Toledo Bugler.” I’m only hoping this editorial reaches the White House.

Within 48 hours of your editorial, our insultor-in-chief called an alleged former paramour “horseface,” someone he paid $130,000 in hush money. That pays for a lot of manure shoveling (Have they checked under his bed?), blankets and hay-hauling.

Debasing women isn’t new for Trump. He has called others “pig, fat, dog, slob, ugly, lowlife” and worse; those are only the names printable in a family newspaper. His coarse, vulgar personal attacks have no end.

I’m happy about the Trib’s newfound editorial position. I don’t expect Trump to change. This is who he is.

Glenn R. Plummer

Unity

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me