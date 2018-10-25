Letter to the editor: Gas industry not paying 'fair share'

Erica Clayton Wright’s letter claiming the privileged gas industry is paying its fair share is laughable ( “Gas industry paying fair share,” Oct. 11, TribLIVE).

Documentation shows the impact fee she touts amounts to a pittance compared to a fair severance tax. But with the gas industry controlling Harrisburg, it will continue thumbing its nose at both paying its fair share and our constitutional right to clean air and pure water.

The cost will never be recouped for damage done to our environment and the lives made to suffer from fracking’s negative health effects. The Supreme Court’s Robinson decision warned that exploitation of shale gas “will produce a detrimental effect on the environment, on the people, their children and future generations, and potentially on the public purse.”

The court further showed how our state suffered from years of environmental exploitation by the industrial barons of the past with the environment still showing visible scars, noting how we made ugly our land and called it progress. With water and air polluted, clean-up costs to the taxpayers will be in the trillions.

Yes, it’s all happening again, and we will surely pay for this greed-driven industry’s assault on the environment and our health. Paying its fair share? What a joke.

Ron Slabe

Oakmont