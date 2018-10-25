Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Gas industry not paying 'fair share'

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Erica Clayton Wright’s letter claiming the privileged gas industry is paying its fair share is laughable ( “Gas industry paying fair share,” Oct. 11, TribLIVE).

Documentation shows the impact fee she touts amounts to a pittance compared to a fair severance tax. But with the gas industry controlling Harrisburg, it will continue thumbing its nose at both paying its fair share and our constitutional right to clean air and pure water.

The cost will never be recouped for damage done to our environment and the lives made to suffer from fracking’s negative health effects. The Supreme Court’s Robinson decision warned that exploitation of shale gas “will produce a detrimental effect on the environment, on the people, their children and future generations, and potentially on the public purse.”

The court further showed how our state suffered from years of environmental exploitation by the industrial barons of the past with the environment still showing visible scars, noting how we made ugly our land and called it progress. With water and air polluted, clean-up costs to the taxpayers will be in the trillions.

Yes, it’s all happening again, and we will surely pay for this greed-driven industry’s assault on the environment and our health. Paying its fair share? What a joke.

Ron Slabe

Oakmont

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me