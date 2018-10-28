Letter to the editor: Why I'm voting Democrat

Regarding Lou Mangione’s letter “What’s up, Dems?” (Oct. 15, TribLIVE), who asked what Democrats are voting for: Boy, did you open a can of worms. Where do I begin?

First, we have to get rid of all the chauvinist male Republican senators, starting with Mitch McConnell. Second, we have to get rid of Mr. Trump before he ruins the country beyond repair. Please note I didn’t refer to him as president. He doesn’t deserve the title. He has tarnished the office of the presidency.

His policies are ruining all this country stands for. The United States was once the best country in the world. Everyone envied us. That’s why people want to immigrate here. He is destroying freedom of speech by attacking the media. He is causing harm to the FBI and CIA by his distrust of the good work they do. He has given tax breaks to himself and all his millionaire cronies, causing the countries massive deficit to increase.

So naturally, they want to take away Social Security and Medicare. Social Security is not an entitlement; workers paid into the fund and the government was to keep the money safe so people could have a good life when they retired.

This is why I’m voting Democrat.

Marlene Butler

Hempfield