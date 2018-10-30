Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Wolf is the right choice for Pa.

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

The fate of Pennsylvania is in jeopardy if we send Scott Wagner to Harrisburg. If we want our students to have a fighting chance at a quality education, we will re-elect Gov. Tom Wolf and send Lindsey Williams as state senator to Harrisburg.

I don’t trust anyone who wants to privatize our schools, and Wagner has attacked public schools many times. In July, his campaign accepted $1 million from a political action committee affiliated with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who supports privatizing our schools. As a senator, Wagner opposed funding public schools and proposed cutting 10 percent of teachers statewide.

If Wagner is elected, he will deal a lethal blow to our public schools that are just now recovering from cuts by former Gov. Tom Corbett.

As a longtime Deer Lakes School District employee, I’ve seen the impact of school cuts: In 2011, 25 employees in the district were furloughed; 15 were teachers. We cannot go backwards.

Wolf is committed to helping our public schools. He has fully restored $1 billion that was slashed under Tom Corbett. Wolf put in a place a fair funding formula for all schools so education is equitable for all.

Wagner has an agenda that would harm our public schools. The right choice is for Wolf.

Reva Aber Butler

Fawn

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me