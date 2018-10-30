Letter to the editor: Wolf is the right choice for Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fate of Pennsylvania is in jeopardy if we send Scott Wagner to Harrisburg. If we want our students to have a fighting chance at a quality education, we will re-elect Gov. Tom Wolf and send Lindsey Williams as state senator to Harrisburg.

I don’t trust anyone who wants to privatize our schools, and Wagner has attacked public schools many times. In July, his campaign accepted $1 million from a political action committee affiliated with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who supports privatizing our schools. As a senator, Wagner opposed funding public schools and proposed cutting 10 percent of teachers statewide.

If Wagner is elected, he will deal a lethal blow to our public schools that are just now recovering from cuts by former Gov. Tom Corbett.

As a longtime Deer Lakes School District employee, I’ve seen the impact of school cuts: In 2011, 25 employees in the district were furloughed; 15 were teachers. We cannot go backwards.

Wolf is committed to helping our public schools. He has fully restored $1 billion that was slashed under Tom Corbett. Wolf put in a place a fair funding formula for all schools so education is equitable for all.

Wagner has an agenda that would harm our public schools. The right choice is for Wolf.

Reva Aber Butler

Fawn