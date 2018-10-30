Letter to the editor: Nulph will bring change
Updated 8 hours ago
In 2018 in the 33rd District we have a choice between Frank Dermody, a 30-year incumbent who is a part of the system, and Joshua Nulph, who is ready to bring change to Harrisburg.
Nulph works as a retirement consultant and is chairman of the Harrison Township recreation board. He has seen firsthand how hard our continuously increasing taxes are on those with fixed incomes. In Natrona Heights he has seen young people lose their lives to the opioid crisis. And seeing the reactionary culture in Harrisburg, where leaders have failed to lead, he has chosen to step up to lead in a city that has forgotten how.
It starts with listening to the forgotten voices of the voters. And taking personal financial responsibility, which Nulph has already done by promising not to accept the state pension, per diem and company car — and term-limiting himself to five terms.
It’s time for new representation from someone who is going to work with local leaders, first responders and all citizens. In November I implore you to stand with me and support Nulph.
Shawn Fitzgerald
Springdale