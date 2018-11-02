Letter to the editor: Trump may be greatest president

Once you get past his crazy tweeting, you’ll find out Trump is doing a wonderful job. I’m an independent, so I look at things from a real view — not as a crybaby Democrat or Republican who is afraid the swamp will be drained.

Trump got our hostages returned from North Korea without paying a ransom, unlike you-know-who. Trump, for the first time in 65 years, had North Korea return the remains of our fallen heroes. He is the first sitting president to ever meet face to face with a leader from North Korea. It may save us all.

On June 6, Trump signed the VA Mission Act to provide money, care and training for veterans’ caregivers; before, only caregivers of veterans who served after Sept. 11, 2001 got these benefits. He is making it easier for vets to see civilian doctors, too. I know of three vets who were misdiagnosed and could have died if they did not have access to civilian doctors.

Under Trump, unemployment is at its lowest level since the 1960s. All I hear is Trump and Russia. Didn’t Putin save Obama when he drew his “red line”? Didn’t Obama tell former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that, if he was re-elected, he would “have more flexibility”? Did Putin, the incoming president, help him?

Trump was not born a politician. That is one of the many things I like about him — no more talking in circles and saying nothing. He may end up as the greatest president we’ve ever had. But some will never give him credit.

Calvin Fatchet

Freeport