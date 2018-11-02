Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Tax dollars & Trump's lies

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

I’ve been watching my taxpayer dollars squandered as Trump flies city to city hoping to win votes for the midterms with a series of outrageous lies. I haven’t seen any coverage addressing this in the Tribune-Review, so I’m writing to point out the most egregious examples of dishonesty that citizens in our area should consider when heading to the polls.

First, Trump and many other Republicans claim they will protect insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions. I hope readers are aware that 17 Republican governors have joined a lawsuit to invalidate the requirement for coverage for pre-existing coverage.

Trump claims the GOP won’t touch Medicare or Social Security, yet Mitch McConnell has said, on several recent occasions, that the GOP goal after midterms is to cut Medicare, Social Security, and insurance subsidies mandated under Obamacare in order to recoup some of the $978 billion (this year!) deficit that resulted from their recent tax cut, which benefits families in the top 1 percent and corporations far more than it benefits ordinary Americans.

Finally, there are no known “middle Eastern terrorists” in the migrant caravan slowly making its way to our border. It is composed primarily of women and children seeking asylum from violence, which is in part due to U.S. policies and interventions in the region. This assault on truth is a GOP ploy to energize their base.

Karen Shackelford

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me