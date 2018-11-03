Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Proud of Pittsburgh

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

I am proud of Pittsburgh — my home for over 12 years when I served as president of the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh before moving to Colorado in 2009.

In 2000, when five immigrants were killed in Mt. Lebanon, I saw a community come together to reinforce the importance of our global communities in making Pittsburgh a better place to live and more competitive in a global marketplace. The result was GlobalPittsburgh, built by the World Affairs Council and the Alle­gheny Conference/Pittsburgh Regional Alli­ance with support from the Heinz Endowments.

In 2001, after 9/11 stoked fears and anti- Muslim sentiment, the mayor, Pittsburgh civic and faith leaders, and hundreds of people from across the region came together with the Muslim community at the mosque in Oakland to express solidarity and to speak out against defamation of the “other.”

Now, in 2018, Pittsburgh is showing the world how to come together to honor those who were gunned down in a hate-filled terrorist attack — yes, it is terrorism — and to emphasize our common humanity.

There will always be hate. It is up to us — our communities — to choose whether we encourage it, be indifferent to it, or renounce it and model the kind of civil norms that are essential to sustaining a free society. I am proud to say that I was once (and in some ways perhaps still) a “Pittsburgher,” which has again affirmed the correct choice.

Schuyler Foerster

Colorado Springs, Colo.

The writer is a former Ohio Township resident.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me