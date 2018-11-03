Letter to the editor: NAACP stands with Squirrel Hill

Dear Fellow Pennsylvanians,

Please know that the more than 10,000 members of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference of Branches join together in sharing the immeasurable grief of our fellow citizens who are members of the Squirrel Hill community of Pittsburgh. We stand, with wholehearted compassion, in solidarity with the congregations of the 154-year-old Tree of Life synagogue and with others around the country who grew up in the area.

As members of the organization founded in response to the horror of public lynching in the United States, we are only too familiar with the inconsolable anguish and life-changing trauma associated with cruel and hate-filled actions such as occurred on Oct. 27. We denounce this loathsome act of violence that took 11 worthy lives. This was a brutal crime meant to terrorize, spread fear and foster division among us.

We encourage the citizens of Squirrel Hill to stand determined and resolved that this savage act will not triumph over the strong spirit of their community.

Rest assured, NAACP PA remains committed to its objective of informing the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination. We will never tire in our effort, nor be dissuaded from our intention as we seek to eliminate such monstrous tragedies and odious acts against humanity as have beset this country in the past and as are on the rise today.

Joan Evelyn Duvall-Flynn

Glen Mills

The writer is president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference of Branches.