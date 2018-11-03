Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: NAACP stands with Squirrel Hill

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Dear Fellow Pennsylvanians,

Please know that the more than 10,000 members of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference of Branches join together in sharing the immeasurable grief of our fellow citizens who are members of the Squirrel Hill community of Pittsburgh. We stand, with wholehearted compassion, in solidarity with the congregations of the 154-year-old Tree of Life synagogue and with others around the country who grew up in the area.

As members of the organization founded in response to the horror of public lynching in the United States, we are only too familiar with the inconsolable anguish and life-changing trauma associated with cruel and hate-filled actions such as occurred on Oct. 27. We denounce this loathsome act of violence that took 11 worthy lives. This was a brutal crime meant to terrorize, spread fear and foster division among us.

We encourage the citizens of Squirrel Hill to stand determined and resolved that this savage act will not triumph over the strong spirit of their community.

Rest assured, NAACP PA remains committed to its objective of informing the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination. We will never tire in our effort, nor be dissuaded from our intention as we seek to eliminate such monstrous tragedies and odious acts against humanity as have beset this country in the past and as are on the rise today.

Joan Evelyn Duvall-Flynn

Glen Mills

The writer is president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference of Branches.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me