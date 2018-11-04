Letter to the editor: Vote 'yes' to create Children's Fund
Kids shouldn’t go hungry … but throughout our community many kids do go hungry.
On the ballot on Election Day, we have the opportunity to join our neighbors and create a Children’s Fund in Allegheny County. By voting “yes” on an amendment to the Home Rule Charter of Allegheny County to create the fund, our taxes will increase by $22. Our $22 will purchase food for children in our community who don’t get enough to eat for a healthy life. And it will provide quality preschool programs for 4- and 5-year-olds who might struggle in school without a little more help.
We feel good voting “yes” for the Children’s Fund because local people will decide how best to invest our $22 in programs that are effective and efficient — not folks who work in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C. Local folks. And we can all see an audit of the program’s results every year.
Please join us in voting “yes” for the Allegheny County Children’s Fund.
Jo and Ray Firth
Monroeville