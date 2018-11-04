Letter to the editor: We are rich enough
This election, your choice: You can vote Republican and approve the party’s tax cut for the wealthy, doubling the estate tax exemption from $11 million to $22 million and giving companies a 53 percent tax cut. Republicans raised the Medicare fee. They’re also responsible for the biggest sales tax (tariffs) ever. Now they want to allow insurance companies to deny people with pre-existing conditions. They will cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Or vote Democrat and save Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Allow people with pre-existing conditions to get health insurance. Also tax reform: We have too many billionaires and millionaires who don’t pay income tax. This is a mockery to us Americans who are required to pay income tax. Democrats will help save our environment and work to slow global warming. They will keep our democracy intact and stop the Russians from tipping the scale to elect officials sympathetic to them.
America is the richest country in the world. We are rich enough that we can return to Christian ideals and help the sick, the needy, the poor and the aged. What we aren’t rich enough for is to satisfy the wealthy.
John Kubla
Lower Burrell