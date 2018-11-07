Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pa. should use the death penalty

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

The people of Pennsylvania should be ultimately grateful that the federal government is prosecuting and seeking the death penalty for Robert Bowers in the murders at the Squirrel Hill synagogue. If found guilty and sentenced to death, the only way that that sentence would be carried out is if the federal court system did it.

Pennsylvania still has the death penalty but refuses to use it. There are a host of criminals on death row who don’t have to worry that the death sentence will be carried out. For many of these criminals, there is no chance whatsoever that a witness or DNA test years later will clear them. They did it! And there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that they did do it. John Lesko, Michael Travaglia, Richard Poplawski, Richard Baumhammers, Ronald Taylor, etc., etc.

People say the death penalty is not a deterrent. How can it be a deterrent if you never use it? Pennsylvania refuses to carry out a lawful sentence on people who had absolutely no problem carrying out that sentence on their victims. Judges who continually grant appeals in these cases, evidently for no other justifiable reason except to deny carrying out the sentence, maybe should be hearing civil cases instead of criminal cases.

And governors like Tom Wolf are part of the problem. You owe it to the victims’ families to see that justice is done, despite your own personal views, because it is the law and it is the sentence.

Kenneth Minyon

Saxonburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me