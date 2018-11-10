Letter to the editor: Pittsburgh is better than hate for Trump
A terrible thing happened last month in our beautiful city. Eleven people were killed because of their religious beliefs while in their own church. Police and others were injured in this brutal, cowardly attack.
I was appalled by the comments the mayor and other civic leaders made regarding the president’s wish to pay his respects. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama would have been welcomed with open arms. These comments were rude and uncalled for, but the video I saw of Presbyterian minister Susan Rothenberg was pure hatred. She was spewing hate and saying the grieving families did not need or want to see him. Did those grieving families need to hear her repeatedly yelling, “You’re not welcome here. We don’t want you in our neighborhood. Everyone is welcome here. You’re not welcome here”? What is she teaching in her church?
Our city has always been a city of diversity and kindness. That should mean for everyone, not just those like-minded. I was embarrassed by our city’s reaction to the president. We are better than that. Even you, Mr. Mayor. We all need to take a look at ourselves and what we are showing to others. Hate is hate no matter how it is dressed.
Rhonda Berlin
Penn Township, Westmoreland County