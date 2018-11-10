Letter to the editor: Good deeds can make US better

Given the close proximity of Election Day and Thanksgiving, I think reflection is needed for both.

As I consider my Thanksgiving duties, I realize the many things I have to be thankful for: My child is healthy and happy; both my husband and I have jobs; the lights are lit; the heat is on; I sit at the window in full view of my street — safe and confident I will not be shot by an over-anxious policeman or drive-by shooter; the fridge is full; and we will soon celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

There are many families in this country who will not have these same experiences. Call me a snowflake if you must, but I think every family should have these same opportunities — to be free of fear, hunger and isolation. This is a goal we can attain. We must give up hatred, disdain and mistrust of those who have less. If we spent as much effort trying to correct the problems surrounding us as we do criticizing them, much progress could be made.

I challenge you this Thanksgiving to do one positive act to make this country better. Donate a turkey, run a race in honor of a vet, make sure your guns are secured and locked away safely, say a prayer, invite someone to dinner from an opposing political party or religious affiliation. Let’s begin this Thanksgiving by actually giving thanks for our good fortune and giving a hand up to those with less. Different is not wrong; it’s just different.

JoAnn Seabol

Hempfield