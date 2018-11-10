Letter to the editor: Gas power plants fuel economy
Record natural gas production in Pennsylvania is driving incredible investments, especially in natural gas power generation projects. A recent report from Energy In Depth detailed how 16 different natural gas power generation projects are under development or are in operation now, because of Marcellus Shale development. These projects represent an astounding $13.9 billion of new investment in the commonwealth, and the development of these projects have created more than 8,000 great-paying jobs.
Besides being massive economic drivers, projects like these are also a net benefit for the environment. Natural gas is cleaner than traditional energy sources, which helps keep Pennsylvania moving toward its goal of emission reductions to contribute to a cleaner air quality. In fact, between 2005 and 2015, Pennsylvania saw a 30 percent decrease in carbon emissions from electricity generation facilities. Cleaner air, well-paying jobs and a strong economy is something every Pennsylvanian can get behind.
Cabot is proud to support power plants, utilities, manufacturing and homeowners across the Appalachian basin.
George Stark
Robinson
The writer is external affairs director for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.