Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Maintain our national treasures

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Congress yet again can’t seem to get it right. Another bill failed to be reauthorized. The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) funds projects in over 40,000 national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and monuments. As an outdoor enthusiast I enjoy places like Gettysburg National Military Park and Allegheny National Forest. I don’t want any of these or other public recreational lands negatively affected by the negligence of Congress.

We need to shine light on bills with bipartisan support that help protect and maintain our public lands. The LWCF needs to be permanently reauthorized so that it cannot slip through the cracks again.

Bryan Tatum

Bellevue

The writer is an intern with PennEnvironment.

