Sounding off: Proud of Pittsburgh

I am proud of Pittsburgh — my home for over 12 years when I served as president of the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh before moving to Colorado in 2009.

In 2000, when five immigrants were killed in Mt. Lebanon, I saw a community come together to reinforce the importance of our global communities in making Pittsburgh a better place to live and more competitive in a global marketplace. The result was GlobalPittsburgh, built by the World Affairs Council and the Allegheny Conference/Pittsburgh Regional Alliance with support from the Heinz Endowments.

In 2001, after 9/11 stoked fears and anti-Muslim sentiment, the mayor, Pittsburgh civic and faith leaders, and hundreds of people from across the region came together with the Muslim community at the mosque in Oakland to express solidarity and to speak out against defamation of the "other."

Now, in 2018, Pittsburgh is showing the world how to come together to honor those who were gunned down in a hate-filled terrorist attack — yes, it is terrorism — and to emphasize our common humanity.

There will always be hate. It is up to us — our communities — to choose whether we encourage it, be indifferent to it, or renounce it and model the kind of civil norms that are essential to sustaining a free society. I am proud to say that I was once (and in some ways perhaps still) a "Pittsburgher," which has again affirmed the correct choice.

Schuyler Foerster, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Without stricter gun laws, tragedies will continue

As a former child and adolescent psychiatry fellow at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic, I was horrified, in March 2012, when a gunman entered the hospital's lobby and killed 25-year-old Greensburg native Michael Schaab and injured seven before being killed.

I was devastated in October 2017, when a gunman killed 58 Las Vegas concertgoers and injured hundreds before killing himself.

February's school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was the "last straw" for me -- 17 people dead, 17 others physically injured before police apprehended the assailant.

As a child psychiatrist treating many children suffering trauma and loss, I felt the need to do something. I attended the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry's annual legislative conference in Washington, D.C., hoping I could impress upon staff from Sens. Bob Casey's and Pat Toomey's offices the need for stricter gun control legislation.

Six months later, learned helplessness is setting in, after the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Perpetrators of this violence are ill and likely sociopathic. Still, mental heath providers are limited in their ability to prevent such violence. Unless Americans do more to keep guns out of the hands of high-risk individuals, these tragedies, sadly, will continue.

Susan Douglas, Greensburg

No time for politics

My sadness pertaining to the recent anti-Semitic attack was only heightened when our governor, mayor and numerous protestors politicized this incredibly tragic event. I'm wondering if this is what the media meant by Pittsburgh "coming together"? Shame on all those who used this human tragedy for political ends. Perhaps shame is not in their vocabulary.

John Pisarek, West Leechburg

No need for more hate

I am disappointed in the way our city treated the president and his family on his recent visit.

First and foremost, let us pray for the repose of the 11 souls that were lost Oct. 27, for the swift recovery of the injured, for the family and friends of the fallen who are now left to grieve and come to terms with the tragic nature of their loved one's life, for the first responders, for our community in its healing, and for our country.

What happened was horrific and heartwrenching. There are few words impactful enough to describe the heinous act, the pain it has caused and the ripple effects still to come. Yes, there is righteous anger and our right to protest. But for all the signs and talk of "Love not Hate" and "All Are Welcome Here," the denouncement of vitriol, and references to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood -- the refusal of our city leaders to meet with President Trump and the words on many protestors' signs signaled the opposite. More hate was spewed. We did not "welcome" our president and his family, display "love not hate" or treat them with basic courtesy. I doubt that Mister Rogers would have done the same.

As difficult as it is, we all need to look in the mirror.

Teresa Barber, Mt. Lebanon

Pennsylvania should use the death penalty

The people of Pennsylvania should be ultimately grateful that the federal government is prosecuting and seeking the death penalty for Robert Bowers in the murders at the Squirrel Hill synagogue. If found guilty and sentenced to death, the only way that that sentence would be carried out is if the federal court system did it.

Pennsylvania still has the death penalty but refuses to use it. There are a host of criminals on death row who don't have to worry that the death sentence will be carried out. For many of these criminals, there is no chance whatsoever that a witness or DNA test years later will clear them. They did it! And there is no doubt in anyone's mind that they did do it. John Lesko, Michael Travaglia, Richard Poplawski, Richard Baumhammers, Ronald Taylor, etc., etc.

People say the death penalty is not a deterrent. How can it be a deterrent if you never use it? Pennsylvania refuses to carry out a lawful sentence on people who had absolutely no problem carrying out that sentence on their victims. Judges who continually grant appeals in these cases, evidently for no other justifiable reason except to deny carrying out the sentence, maybe should be hearing civil cases instead of criminal cases.

And governors like Tom Wolf are part of the problem. You owe it to the victims' families to see that justice is done, despite your own personal views, because it is the law and it is the sentence.

Kenneth Minyon, Saxonburg

Peduto is dividing Pittsburgh

When he was finally elected to office, Mayor Bill Peduto promised to make Pittsburgh a model welcoming city. Now everyone, except the president of the United States, is welcome. Great advertisement for the City of Champions — "Mayor snubs American president who came to mourn for slain Pittsburghers."

Donald Trump is the president who is helping make Pittsburgh great again. Under Trump, the steel and coal industries are being resurrected, and unemployment is at its lowest rate in nearly 50 years. His tax law has given many Pittsburghers healthy raises. He is eliminating burdensome regulations, freeing businesses to grow, and has adopted economic policies that are increasing people's investment portfolios.

Not only has the mayor snubbed a powerful friend of the city, but he has politicized the most tragic event in the city's history.

Pittsburgh's journey to greatness began when Democratic Mayor David Lawrence joined with Republican Richard Mellon to transform it into a beautiful city. Peduto was elected to be mayor of all Pittsburgh. He should spend more time uniting Pittsburgh and less time trying to divide it.

Robert DiCicco, Towson, Md.

Random cosmic luck

If you were born in America, you did not earn your citizenship. The best reason I can come up with for your good fortune is random cosmic luck. In fact, your chances of hitting the "billion dollar lottery" are better than the odds that placed your life in this country at this moment in time.

You could have been born in some "----hole country," as the president put it: malnourished, homeless or dead at age 5 from war. Most of the security you enjoy isn't a product of your "hard work"; it is what happens when you are born in the right place at the right time. You did nothing to earn the basic skills, instincts and safety that allow you to thrive. The people living in the "----hole" did nothing to deserve the horrendous circumstances in their life.

You are the sum of your inheritances and so are they. Stop acting as though you are better than people who lack your good cosmic fortune. In reality you are the one getting something for nothing.

Thomas C. Spallone, Hempfield