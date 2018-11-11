Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Identity & fascism

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018

I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the Trump administration’s attempt to define sex and gender by the appearance of one’s genitals at/before birth and/or “genetics” ( Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people,” Oct. 22, TribLIVE). It is not the government’s place to define the parameters of anyone’s identity or to require its designation on any documents. To do so strips all of us of our agency and the right to define our identities as we see fit.

One’s identity (of which sex/gender are merely one facet) does not have any bearing on our inherent value as humans and should not dictate the types of opportunities available to us or affect our access to resources … but it already does. This gross violation of bodily autonomy will only serve to perpetuate the sexist legislative and economic practices already in place in society while rolling out the red carpet for additional discrimination.

The Trump administration’s blatant disregard for personal freedoms affects all Americans but will harm the transgender and nonbinary communities most, communities that already face exponentially higher rates of disenfranchisement, not to mention outright violence.

This is fascism, people, and it is happening right before our eyes. Fellow Americans, do not be complicit in your own oppression through complacency. Our liberty is at stake.

Susan Waszczak

North Huntingdon

