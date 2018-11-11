Letter to the editor: Heroes at Tree of Life
Updated 14 hours ago
Our hearts were deeply saddened by the horrific attack on the innocent worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue. As a veteran who experienced life-threatening perils when serving in harm’s way, I feel we should recognize Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz by honoring him as a true American hero. He unselfishly gave of his own life while attempting to save the lives of others at Tree of Life.
The Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious military decoration that may be awarded to recognize U.S. military service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. Whether or not Dr. Rabinowitz was in uniform, surely his selfless acts of heroism demonstrated without a doubt that he would truly be worthy of the highest recognition similar to that bestowed upon our military.
When recognizing his heroic acts, we would be remiss if we did not also honor those first-line responders who were wounded in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and I proudly salute Dr. Rabinowitz and the first responders for their acts of heroism.
Matt Drozd
Ross
The writer is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.