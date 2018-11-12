Letter to the editor: Lasting damage from gas, coal

I agree with Ron Slabe’s letter ( “Gas industry not paying ‘fair share’,” Oct. 25, TribLIVE), and I want to add a few items.

What will our state government do with any additional money collected from the booming gas industry? I will bet it won’t go for damage to personal property and the environment.

Let’s look at a similar industry, coal. The coal industry has owned state government and the regulating agencies for over a century. The coal industry has destroyed the environment, people’s homes (subsidence), water supplies, streams and land. Remediation is left to the taxpayers.

Just recently a coal company received a permit to open a huge deep mine in the Laurel Highlands under major highways, farm land, countless homes and the beautiful landscape. And now it is seeking an additional permit to expand.

Our state legislators were absent in our efforts to stop this disaster. They only saw the immediate dollars. The property owners will bear the cost and plunging property values of the damage for years to come. The mine owners will reap the profits and move on. The property owners will have to “insure” our investments against future damage. And some damage is not insurable.

Why is it that we never learn from the past? Why is it that coal and gas industries do not have to post bonds for consequential future damage?

Robert Hawk

Acme