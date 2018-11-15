Letter to the editor: Why I voted Republican
Letter-writer Marlene Butler ( ”Why I’m voting Democrat,” Oct. 28, TribLIVE) completely missed the point of my letter ( “What’s up, Dems,” Oct. 15, TribLIVE). I asked people voting Democrat what they are voting for. In other words, what do Democrats stand for? You just spewed the talking points of the mainstream media and gave opinions.
Let me give you some facts, not opinions, comparing Presidents Trump and Obama, from a September Turning Point USA report: unemployment (3.9 percent to 9.4 percent); jobs added (3.2 million to -2.9 million); first-year deficit ($665 billion to $1.4 trillion); GDP growth (4.1 percent to 1.6 percent). Need I go on?
These facts and many more, plus the fact that since the day Trump was elected the Democrats have resisted and obstructed everything he has tried to do, is the reason I voted Republican and have vowed to never vote for another Democrat until the obstructionists stops.
By the way, I am a registered Democrat. Trump is the first Republican I ever voted for, and I’m 70 years old.
Lou Mangione
New Kensington