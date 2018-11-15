Letter to the editor: Whom do we believe?

Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing started a national debate over some important issues. It is time to have an open discussion on them without shouting, name-calling or hysteria.

First, are all sexual assault charges true? Do women sometimes lie or become confused about details? How long after an incident takes place is it considered a creditable charge? Why are the supposed victims always believed?

The Catholic Church is struggling with this problem, too. Some priests are pedophiles. However, the church is very wealthy, and there is money to be made in lawsuits. Victims from 30 or 40 years ago are coming out. Their claims should be investigated before they get any money. Perhaps some of the priests mentioned in the grand jury report are innocent.

Racism is another accusation often thrown about, and it is hard for people to defend themselves against it. You are labeled a racist the minute the charge is made, and you must prove your innocence. Your accuser often doesn’t have to prove his or her claim and is believed. Why?

In the past, you were presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That principle still applies to all Americans, Democrats and Republicans.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn