Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Whom do we believe?

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing started a national debate over some important issues. It is time to have an open discussion on them without shouting, name-calling or hysteria.

First, are all sexual assault charges true? Do women sometimes lie or become confused about details? How long after an incident takes place is it considered a creditable charge? Why are the supposed victims always believed?

The Catholic Church is struggling with this problem, too. Some priests are pedophiles. However, the church is very wealthy, and there is money to be made in lawsuits. Victims from 30 or 40 years ago are coming out. Their claims should be investigated before they get any money. Perhaps some of the priests mentioned in the grand jury report are innocent.

Racism is another accusation often thrown about, and it is hard for people to defend themselves against it. You are labeled a racist the minute the charge is made, and you must prove your innocence. Your accuser often doesn’t have to prove his or her claim and is believed. Why?

In the past, you were presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That principle still applies to all Americans, Democrats and Republicans.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me