Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: EPA rollbacks dangerous

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Last month, acting Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler opened the Shale Insight conference in Pittsburgh ( “Acting EPA administrator praises reduced regulation at Pittsburgh shale conference,” Oct. 24, TribLIVE). As a Washington County resident and mother, I found his remarks devastating.

His keynote address touted rollbacks in the regulatory process as good for us. How can this be? This only shows that Wheeler is out of touch with people and in touch with industry and its profits.

The EPA is in the process of rolling back standards for methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. This rollback is reckless because it exposes communities across the country to harmful and preventable air pollution and exacerbates climate change.

My home is surrounded by 40 wells, two compressor stations, gathering and transmissions pipelines, and housing and training facilities. All of this natural gas infrastructure constantly leaks an enormous amount of climate-warming methane and harmful compounds. My 12-year-old son has nosebleeds if the windows are left open at night. My 9-year-old daughter and my two other sons have experienced full body rashes as a result of this air pollution. What do I tell them about why the EPA is rolling back critical health protections?

There is some good news, however. Despite the ill-conceived EPA rollbacks, Gov. Tom Wolf has an opportunity to step up and take bold action on slashing methane from natural gas operations — and must do so as soon as possible before more harm is done.

Lois Bower-Bjornson

Scenery Hill

