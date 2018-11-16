Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Forces may change our future

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Election day here in Pittsburgh was a most glorious day: warm, windy, sun, white puffy clouds, golden leaves floating in the breeze — a truly marvelous day.

I couldn’t listen to any more election reports, so I opted for music — those old melodic and memory-provoking songs. I played the music too loudly, but I wanted the penetration of the words and rhythms to drive out my uneasiness.

I worried if today was the last day of America. We wouldn’t know perhaps until tomorrow. Was I being too dramatic to equate today to a day in September 1914 — maybe a golden day like this one before the world changed forever?

There are worldwide forces that have been trying to take out America for a long time. We have ignored those forces, pretending they can’t be that bad, all will be well. How could the world want the horrors we have seen elsewhere? We’ve let them seep into so many corners of our country — slowly, stealthily, determinedly, insidiously and now blatantly.

We trust our leaders to defend righeousness and decency — America — the individual — not the state. Some try, but too many are either duped or secretly embrace the easy route: Look away, line your pocket, let someone else handle it. Some are just ignorant and/or lazy.

The world will “creep in this petty pace from day to day to the last syllable of recorded time,” but aha, this is the question: Will we live as free people or proles of the State?

Joan Jezek

Plum

