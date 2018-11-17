Letter to the editor: Who's responsible for deficit?
Updated 1 hour ago
I have heard several times recently that the Obama administration increased our budget deficit by $8.5 trillion. This is true. But, I believe the root cause of the huge deficit increase was the result of the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999. This repeal was Republican legislation, signed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton, and backed by Wall Street and free-market promoters.
The repeal ultimately led to the banking/housing crisis of 2008, for which the government had to ultimately bail out a number of banks and businesses in order to prevent a total collapse of our economy. The extreme recession caused a significant drop in government revenues as unemployment soared to 9.5 percent. So, the government either had to borrow or cut expenditures drastically. Cutting expenditures would have increased the unemployment rate even further and possibly created an even further downward spiral.
It would seem that the deficit was caused by Republicans, Democrats, Wall Street and free-market ideologues.
Dennis Piper
Hempfield
The writer is a certified public accountant.