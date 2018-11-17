Letter to the editor: End of campaign season welcome
Well, it’s over, FINALLY! After months of suffering, misinformation, half-truths and outright lies, the midterm campaign season has finally come to an end. At last, the pain of watching obnoxious, irritating and blatantly false TV ads is concluded. No more pulling multiple poster-sized ads from our mailboxes, or reading poorly researched, inaccurate editorials and letters to the editor, driven by those addicted to CNN, Fox or MSNBC .
The winning side can relish in the fact they have pulled another one over on a poorly informed electorate that operates mainly on emotion and is fueled by a less-than-truthful media and two power-hungry political parties that stop at nothing to “win.” The losers can get a head start on digging up dirt for the next go-round.
Now the rest of us can sit back and watch all our dreams come true. “Affordable” health care, “more” and “better” jobs, “better” education, “lower” taxes, “elimination” of property taxes and as many other fairy tales as you’re willing to believe.
Finally, we can sit back and continue to enjoy our three-month run-up to Christmas. Wow, this is gonna be great!
Tim Kaczmarek
Tarentum