Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: End of campaign season welcome

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Well, it’s over, FINALLY! After months of suffering, misinformation, half-truths and outright lies, the midterm campaign season has finally come to an end. At last, the pain of watching obnoxious, irritating and blatantly false TV ads is concluded. No more pulling multiple poster-sized ads from our mailboxes, or reading poorly researched, inaccurate editorials and letters to the editor, driven by those addicted to CNN, Fox or MSNBC .

The winning side can relish in the fact they have pulled another one over on a poorly informed electorate that operates mainly on emotion and is fueled by a less-than-truthful media and two power-hungry political parties that stop at nothing to “win.” The losers can get a head start on digging up dirt for the next go-round.

Now the rest of us can sit back and watch all our dreams come true. “Affordable” health care, “more” and “better” jobs, “better” education, “lower” taxes, “elimination” of property taxes and as many other fairy tales as you’re willing to believe.

Finally, we can sit back and continue to enjoy our three-month run-up to Christmas. Wow, this is gonna be great!

Tim Kaczmarek

Tarentum

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me