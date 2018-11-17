Letter to the editor: Don't let politics direct your life
So, finally, the midterm elections are over. What I learned through this process is that the 24/7 news broadcasts are dividing our nation. These journalists have a great deal of time to fill on air. Do they make stuff up? Sure. Do they embellish and interject their own opinions? Absolutely. In addition, because of the new concept of social media, everyone is trying to get their 15 minutes of fame, including me.
But on Monday, I went to work. On Tuesday, I voted and went to work. On Wednesday, I went to work. I support our president 100 percent, but I, you and everyone outside of the world of politics has to see and acknowledge that our day-to-day lives are different from these D.C. people and members of the media.
Pay attention to the news to a certain point so you know what is going on in the world. But if you hear the words “I think” during any news broadcast or from the mouth of a celebrity, turn off the TV. Read a book, go for a walk, play with the kids. Live your life, not theirs.
Jeanne Shields
North Huntingdon