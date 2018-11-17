Sounding off: Good deeds can make the U.S. better

Given the close proximity of Election Day and Thanksgiving, I think reflection is needed for both.

As I consider my Thanksgiving duties, I realize the many things I have to be thankful for: My child is healthy and happy; both my husband and I have jobs; the lights are lit; the heat is on; I sit at the window in full view of my street — safe and confident I will not be shot by an over-anxious policeman or drive-by shooter; the fridge is full; and we will soon celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

There are many families in this country who will not have these same experiences. Call me a snowflake if you must, but I think every family should have these same opportunities — to be free of fear, hunger and isolation. This is a goal we can attain. We must give up hatred, disdain and mistrust of those who have less. If we spent as much effort trying to correct the problems surrounding us as we do criticizing them, much progress could be made.

I challenge you this Thanksgiving to do one positive act to make this country better. Donate a turkey, run a race in honor of a vet, make sure your guns are secured and locked away safely, say a prayer, invite someone to dinner from an opposing political party or religious affiliation. Let's begin this Thanksgiving by actually giving thanks for our good fortune and giving a hand up to those with less. Different is not wrong; it's just different.

JoAnn Seabol, Hempfield

Pittsburgh is better than hate for Trump

A terrible thing happened last month in our beautiful city. Eleven people were killed because of their religious beliefs while in their own church. Police and others were injured in this brutal, cowardly attack.

I was appalled by the comments the mayor and other civic leaders made regarding the president's wish to pay his respects. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama would have been welcomed with open arms. These comments were rude and uncalled for, but the video I saw of Presbyterian minister Susan Rothenberg was pure hatred. She was spewing hate and saying the grieving families did not need or want to see him. Did those grieving families need to hear her repeatedly yelling, "You're not welcome here. We don't want you in our neighborhood. Everyone is welcome here. You're not welcome here"? What is she teaching in her church?

Our city has always been a city of diversity and kindness. That should mean for everyone, not just those like-minded. I was embarrassed by our city's reaction to the president. We are better than that. Even you, Mr. Mayor. We all need to take a look at ourselves and what we are showing to others. Hate is hate no matter how it is dressed.

Rhonda Berlin, Penn Township, Westmoreland County

Heroes at Tree of Life

Our hearts were deeply saddened by the horrific attack on the innocent worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue. As a veteran who experienced life-threatening perils when serving in harm's way, I feel we should recognize Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz by honoring him as a true American hero. He unselfishly gave of his own life while attempting to save the lives of others at Tree of Life.

The Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious military decoration that may be awarded to recognize U.S. military service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. Whether or not Dr. Rabinowitz was in uniform, surely his selfless acts of heroism demonstrated without a doubt that he would truly be worthy of the highest recognition similar to that bestowed upon our military.

When recognizing his heroic acts, we would be remiss if we did not also honor those first-line responders who were wounded in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and I proudly salute Dr. Rabinowitz and the first responders for their acts of heroism.

Matt Drozd, Ross

Human identity and fascism

I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the Trump administration's attempt to define sex and gender by the appearance of one's genitals at/before birth and/or "genetics." It is not the government's place to define the parameters of anyone's identity or to require its designation on any documents. To do so strips all of us of our agency and the right to define our identities as we see fit.

One's identity (of which sex/gender are merely one facet) does not have any bearing on our inherent value as humans and should not dictate the types of opportunities available to us or affect our access to resources ... but it already does. This gross violation of bodily autonomy will only serve to perpetuate the sexist legislative and economic practices already in place in society while rolling out the red carpet for additional discrimination.

The Trump administration's blatant disregard for personal freedoms affects all Americans but will harm the transgender and nonbinary communities most, communities that already face exponentially higher rates of disenfranchisement, not to mention outright violence.

This is fascism, people, and it is happening right before our eyes. Fellow Americans, do not be complicit in your own oppression through complacency. Our liberty is at stake.

Susan Waszczak, North Huntingdon

Thanks for supporting public schools

America's public-school educators and school support professionals prepare our students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow and succeed.

They teach students to read great books and become math wizards.

They introduce children to the wonders of history and science.

They stay after school to help students get the extra help they need.

They challenge students to do things they never thought they could — write a poem, create an algorithm, play a Bach sonata.

The classroom is where students learn to think, solve problems, and cooperate with each other. These skills are critical in shaping the future of America.

During American Education Week Nov. 12-16, our public-school educators and support professionals are proud to invite parents and members of the community to see firsthand all the amazing things happening in our schools.

I want to thank everyone in this community for supporting your local public schools. Whether it's thanking a teacher, reading to kindergartners or talking with high school students about your work, your support makes all the difference.

And, together, we're making great public schools for every child.

Dolores McCracken, Harrisburg

Conservatives and conservation

I struggle to understand why the party of conservatives, of those who'd want to preserve both traditions and "our way of life," does not care to recognize how critical it is to conserve and preserve the environmental foundation that underpins everything.

Republican messaging on climate has changed from outright denial to more subtle positions, but here is the problem: When elected officials say "climate is changing but we are not sure why," it is still denial. Human responsibility is the whole point. When scientists say they are 95 percent certain that global warming is caused by humans, there is no room to say that this is debated or uncertain. Ninety-five percent certainty is as high a certainty as one will ever get in science, more or less.

The policies that follow from taking the stand of "we don't know how much humans contribute to global warming" do not have the preventative measures necessary to slow down the climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency under Scott Pruitt and Andrew Wheeler reversed 180 degrees from prior efforts to do so. If in doubt, please review the implementation of these policies as tracked by the Harvard University environmental law program's regulatory rollback tracker.

So much is at stake for future generations. We ought to step back and think whether our electoral choices (and short-term political gains/losses) take this larger, longer-term picture sufficiently into account.

Lucyna de Barbaro, Squirrel Hill

Trump is pro-Jewish

As an American Jew whose parents were Holocaust survivors, the tragedy at Tree of Life represents to me another sad reminder of the fact that in every generation there are those who try to destroy the Jewish people. Nonetheless, those who try to destroy the Jewish people end up among the many nations that lay in the dust bin on the ash heap of history.

Meanwhile, the Jewish people will continue to survive. Even though the deaths of 11 fellow Jews represent less that a half-millionth of the loss experienced during the Holocaust, the hatred of anti-Semitism expressed and the sadness of the tragedy carry the same weight.

What is very different from the Holocaust, however, is the fact that we live in a blessed country in which such action is universally condemned by millions of fellow non-Jewish citizens — from the president on down. Our country's laws are based on the laws of the Torah which the Jewish people worship.

I deeply regret that some of my fellow Jewish brethren blame President Trump for this incident. Not since Harry Truman has the U.S. had a more pro-Jewish, pro-Israel president. President Obama can be seen smiling next to avowed anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan in a 2005 photo from a Congressional Black Caucus meeting, when Obama was a U.S. Senator. Farrakhan has said there is a congenial mutual respect between him and Obama.

Joel I. Last, Greensburg