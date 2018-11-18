Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Democrats, Amazon & Pittsburgh

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

I was prepared to write a letter titled “Take that, Democrats,” but I took a step back, considered who won and changed my mind. Checks and balances are good for any situation; in this case, a do-nothing Congress needed a kick in the pants. Although the Democrat Party is ugly, hateful and has no direction, I was impressed by some of the young people elected. And, the large number of women entering Congress is an improvement, in my opinion. Maybe Congress will now accomplish something!

On another subject, it’s been interesting to see how Allegheny County officials spin the story that Amazon did not choose Pittsburgh. Although I love the city dearly, it is no surprise that Pittsburgh was passed over. Despite being a breeding ground for tech personnel from world-class universities, unfortunately, Pittsburgh is still considered a blue-collar town with only the Steelers as a bragging right. In all my working years traveling the entire U.S., not one person ever mentioned the fantastic history of Pittsburgh producing leaders in industry and culture; the only subject was the Steelers. What a shame and, in my opinion, disrespectful to a wonderful city, with its tech history and especially its diverse mixture of friendly people. That is what you get with one-party domination for years — stagnation and small-town image.

A. Atkinson

Lower Burrell

