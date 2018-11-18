Letter to the editor: Why the 'no' vote on Children's Fund
Updated 12 hours ago
After weeks of research and careful consideration, on Election Day I made the choice to vote “no” on the home rule amendment designed to create a Children’s Fund. I voted “no” not because I am an :anti-tax, each man (or woman, or child) for himself” person. Although I can’t say I love paying taxes (really, who does?), I am fine with paying my fair share of them.
I, along with several others I know, voted “no” because the fund structure seemed to be hastily assembled, with little concrete means to ensure funds were truly going to help children in a meaningful way. I voted “no” because there was no limitation to the length of time of the proposed tax increase. I voted “no” because there was no plan in place, save for another amendment, to dissolve the fund and remove the tax increase without another ballot referendum.
I feel it is important to draw this distinction — that many people voted “no” on the Children’s Fund due to the vague details surrounding it, not because they are fundamentally anti-tax. Hopefully, those who put forth this ballot proposal will take the concerns of the voters to heart when exploring other avenues for funding their proposal.
Emily Babyak
Crafton