Letter to the editor: Government's Amazon bribe
Updated 18 hours ago
With the revelation that Pennsylvania offered Amazon a staggering $4.6 billion to locate a new facility in Pennsylvania, we see once again a government run amok, stunningly overstepping its bounds. This enormous state bribe, more than 15 percent of the commonwealth’s annual expenditures, does not include local incentives dangled before Amazon by government entities which struggle to balance their budgets without imposing tax hikes. It is now easier to understand why state and local government sought to keep secret the incentives that were offered.
Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man in the world with assets estimated at $100 billion . He had no compunction nor apparently feels any shame in squeezing governments, playing one against the other in an effort to come away with the most vast subsidy for a private enterprise which is all but guaranteed to further pad his fortune .
When we propose diminishing the amount of government expenditures devoted to welfare programs in order to address government-created red ink, let us remember that some of the most grand such schemes involve the distribution of welfare to rich corporations and individuals. The Founding Fathers believed that the police powers of government should be harnessed to tax only when the cause is extremely compelling. They would surely weep to witness what government today considers to be “extremely compelling.”
Oren Spiegler
South Strabane