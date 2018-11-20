Letter to the editor: Border wall would need armed guards
Almost 3,000 years ago various Chinese dynasties built the Great Wall to protect themselves from their enemies. To the degree that it worked, it was not the wall alone that kept their enemies out. At regular intervals along the length of the wall, there were guardhouses manned by armed warriors who could safely run to any point under attack and repel the attackers with arrows, spears and whatever debris they could fling down.
A wall along our southern border will slow down invaders and reduce the numbers, but it will not stop the invasion unless we have armed men on our side of the wall prepared to defend it. Are we ready to do this? If we are not, we might as well save the money that would be spent on the wall and use it to relocate the hordes of invaders.
Make no mistake, these people are invaders. If each one of them carried weapons, we would see them as what they are. Their actual weapons are the destruction of our economy and way of life. Perhaps these weapons are more dangerous than arms.
Lloyd B. Kline
Mt. Lebanon