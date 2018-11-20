Letter to the editor: People should come outside and do some good
The climate isn’t the only thing that has changed. The neighborhoods have changed.
Thirty years ago I remember kids playing on the street, old people sitting on their porches and neighbors talking across the fence. I notice now that people like to spend a lot of their time in their houses, probably on their computers or watching TV. The “village” isn’t raising the children anymore, the machines are — which wouldn’t be bad if the machines had good moral content like TV had in the 1950s, but they do not.
Nowadays people come outside in large groups only to protest or hold rallies or vigils. I would love to tell the people in those gatherings that another way to come together with other people is to work somewhere where you’re doing good for others: do volunteer work, even for a neighbor, enlist in the military or join a church.
Susan Stiles
North Huntingdon