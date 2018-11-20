Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: People should come outside and do some good

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The climate isn’t the only thing that has changed. The neighborhoods have changed.

Thirty years ago I remember kids playing on the street, old people sitting on their porches and neighbors talking across the fence. I notice now that people like to spend a lot of their time in their houses, probably on their computers or watching TV. The “village” isn’t raising the children anymore, the machines are — which wouldn’t be bad if the machines had good moral content like TV had in the 1950s, but they do not.

Nowadays people come outside in large groups only to protest or hold rallies or vigils. I would love to tell the people in those gatherings that another way to come together with other people is to work somewhere where you’re doing good for others: do volunteer work, even for a neighbor, enlist in the military or join a church.

Susan Stiles

North Huntingdon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me