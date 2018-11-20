Letter to the editor: Trump disrespectful
Recently you’ve published letters from people upset about the treatment of President Trump by local leaders and citizens when he visited Pittsburgh following the tragedy at the Tree Of Life synagogue. How disrespectful, they said. How hateful, they cried.
Yet they overlook the complete lack of compassion and respect shown by Trump to the community. Our leaders and citizens said don’t come right now . The families and community of the deceased were in the middle of burying their loved ones. Funerals were ongoing. Trump was simply asked to visit a bit later. But instead of showing respect to those families and honoring those requests, he decided he would come when he felt like it. He could have postponed or canceled one unnecessary taxpayer-funded rally, which was all he had going on, and come later. Instead, he chose to ignore the wishes of the people most affected and impose himself at a time when the focus needed to be on the victims and their families. Because, apparently, even death’s schedule revolves around him.
Then, he could sit back and watch his sycophantic base complain that our local leaders and citizens weren’t being fair to him .
Darryn Zawitz
Adams