Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Democratic socialists want a better society

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Grove City College professor Paul Kengor’s piece denouncing democratic socialism as destructive and destined to fail ( “Democratic socialism hits Western Pa.,” Aug. 30, TribLIVE) is not scholarship. It is nothing more than propaganda that attempts to scare people with facile and hackneyed historical comparisons, rather than let people think critically for themselves about the matter.

What is curiously missing from Kengor’s column are the actual demands that democratic socialists are making right now in the present. Groups like the Democratic Socialists of America are demanding and fighting for universal health care based on actual human needs and not the needs of private insurance; fully funded and universal public education; and better wages for workers. They unequivocally stand against white supremacy and racism.

Whether or not racial equality, better livelihoods and well-functioning public services are destructive to society is up for readers to decide. What is not up for the debate is that life under capitalism is already destructive. It is defined by gross hoarding of wealth and resources by capitalists at the expense of the rest of society, violent and unaccountable wars across the globe, and hideous racism and bigotry, from Charlottesville to the White House.

Stirling Sorrow

Harrison

